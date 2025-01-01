$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH 4X4
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,168 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Gas V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Velvet Red Pearl, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), Trailer Tow Group -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Quick Order Package 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD).*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Cold Weather Group -inc: Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 9 Alpine Speakers W/Subwoofer, 3.517 Axle Ratio, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Upfitter Switches, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/65R17, Power Hatch, ParkView Back-Up Camera.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Convenience
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
