This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Gas V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Velvet Red Pearl, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), Trailer Tow Group -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Quick Order Package 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD).*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Cold Weather Group -inc: Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 9 Alpine Speakers W/Subwoofer, 3.517 Axle Ratio, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Upfitter Switches, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/65R17, Power Hatch, ParkView Back-Up Camera.

2019 Jeep Cherokee

95,168 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4

13170206

2019 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,168KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCX2KD147041

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,168 KM

This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Gas V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Velvet Red Pearl, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), Trailer Tow Group -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Quick Order Package 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD).*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Cold Weather Group -inc: Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 9 Alpine Speakers W/Subwoofer, 3.517 Axle Ratio, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Upfitter Switches, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/65R17, Power Hatch, ParkView Back-Up Camera.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Factory remote start

Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Upfitter Switches
3.734 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine Stop-Start System
59.8 L Fuel Tank
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Parkview Back-Up Camera

WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Tires: 225/65R17

Power Hatch
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
Heated seats - Front

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Jeep Cherokee