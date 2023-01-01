Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

91,118 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Trailhawk

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

91,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10058244
  • Stock #: 43-0552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Roof
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Tra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

