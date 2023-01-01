$24,495+ tax & licensing
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
135,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9492289
- Stock #: 42-2262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,047 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Sport 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Laser Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS -inc: Stop-Start Dual Battery System
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" LOW-GLOSS BLACK STYLED STEEL (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GA -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents 3.73 Final Drive Ratio Urethane Shift Knob
