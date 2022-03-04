2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$51,995 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 1 5 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8484450

8484450 Stock #: 42-0982

42-0982 VIN: 1C4RJFCG2KC813115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-0982

Mileage 46,153 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.