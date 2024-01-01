Menu
Account
Sign In
Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2019 Jeep Wrangler

52,184 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,184KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG5KW656273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
OCEAN BLUE METALLIC
Tires: 255/70R18 All-Terrain
SKY POWER SOFT TOP W/1-TOUCH -inc: Removable Rear Quarter Windows Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Front Heated Seats
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford Flex limited for sale in Cayuga, ON
2018 Ford Flex limited 198,882 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Avenir for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Buick Envision Avenir 15,482 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Ranger LARIAT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Ford Ranger LARIAT 29,484 KM $43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler