2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Used
52,184KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG5KW656273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ocean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
OCEAN BLUE METALLIC
Tires: 255/70R18 All-Terrain
SKY POWER SOFT TOP W/1-TOUCH -inc: Removable Rear Quarter Windows Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Front Heated Seats
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...
