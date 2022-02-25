2019 Lincoln MKC

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 4 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8289747

8289747 Stock #: 41-3922

41-3922 VIN: 5LMCJ2D95KUL09028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,480 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.