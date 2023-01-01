$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross GT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10538715
- Stock #: 43-1503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Premium Audio,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.