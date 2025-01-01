Menu
Small SUV 4WD, GT 4WD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.4L

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

88,077 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

12872324

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,077KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AWXKU605435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, GT 4WD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Mitsubishi RVR