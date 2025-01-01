$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,077KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AWXKU605435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,077 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, GT 4WD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas 4cyl 2.4L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
