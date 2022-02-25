Menu
2019 Nissan Frontier

5,230 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Nissan Frontier

2019 Nissan Frontier

SL CREW CAB 4WD

2019 Nissan Frontier

SL CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

5,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8341197
  • Stock #: 42-0535
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV4KN793107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0535
  • Mileage 5,230 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

