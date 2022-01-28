Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Kicks

46,973 KM

Details Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV 2WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8242260
  2. 8242260
  3. 8242260
  4. 8242260
  5. 8242260
  6. 8242260
  7. 8242260
  8. 8242260
  9. 8242260
  10. 8242260
  11. 8242260
  12. 8242260
  13. 8242260
  14. 8242260
  15. 8242260
  16. 8242260
  17. 8242260
  18. 8242260
  19. 8242260
  20. 8242260
  21. 8242260
  22. 8242260
Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

46,973KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8242260
  • Stock #: 42-0305
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU8KL516491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0305
  • Mileage 46,973 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 97,824 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV...
 46,662 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 74,925 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory