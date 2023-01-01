$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10233431
- Stock #: 43-1212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Cd,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.