2019 Nissan Sentra

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 3 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8451105

8451105 Stock #: 42-0742

42-0742 VIN: 3N1AB7AP4KY348785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-0742

Mileage 177,356 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Safety BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.