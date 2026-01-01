$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Titan
Platinum 4x4 Crew | Remote Start | Tonneau Cover | 360 Camera
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 465000
- Mileage 133,014 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Titan has a strong Gas V-8 5.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tonneau Cover, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Hitch Receiver.*This Nissan Titan Comes Equipped with These Options *Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 6' Truck Bed, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic, Tires: P265/60R20, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -includes: Fender powered audio system w/centre speaker and subwoofer, voice recognition, 7" touchscreen audio w/IT display, 2 charge only USB-A ports, SiriusXM TravelLink (including Traffic), AM/FM, SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology and hands-free text messaging assistant, Premium Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Memory Settings included with Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you an impressive Titan today!
Vehicle Features
