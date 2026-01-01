Menu
This Nissan Titan has a strong Gas V-8 5.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tonneau Cover, Power Passenger Seat, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Seats, Hitch Receiver.*This Nissan Titan Comes Equipped with These Options *Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 6 Truck Bed, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic, Tires: P265/60R20, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -includes: Fender powered audio system w/centre speaker and subwoofer, voice recognition, 7 touchscreen audio w/IT display, 2 charge only USB-A ports, SiriusXM TravelLink (including Traffic), AM/FM, SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology and hands-free text messaging assistant, Premium Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Memory Settings included with Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you an impressive Titan today!

2019 Nissan Titan

133,014 KM

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Titan

Platinum 4x4 Crew | Remote Start | Tonneau Cover | 360 Camera

13500821

2019 Nissan Titan

Platinum 4x4 Crew | Remote Start | Tonneau Cover | 360 Camera

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
133,014KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AA1E5XKN528921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 465000
  • Mileage 133,014 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Titan has a strong Gas V-8 5.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tonneau Cover, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Hitch Receiver.*This Nissan Titan Comes Equipped with These Options *Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 6' Truck Bed, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic, Tires: P265/60R20, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -includes: Fender powered audio system w/centre speaker and subwoofer, voice recognition, 7" touchscreen audio w/IT display, 2 charge only USB-A ports, SiriusXM TravelLink (including Traffic), AM/FM, SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology and hands-free text messaging assistant, Premium Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Memory Settings included with Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you an impressive Titan today!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tonneau Cover
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Integrated Storage and Retractable Rear Step
Tires: P265/60R20

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

98.4 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic
Engine: 5.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8

Interior

Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
350w Regular Amplifier

Safety

Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Premium leather appointed seat trim
hitch receiver
360° camera
Heated seats - Front
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3 311 kgs (7 300 lbs)
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: Fender-powered audio system w/centre speaker and subwoofer voice recognition 7" touchscreen audio w/IT display (new design) 2 charge only USB-A ports SiriusXM TravelLink (including Traffic) AM/...
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Window Activation and Keyfob Remote Start
6' Truck Bed
Climate Controlled Front Captain's Seats -inc: Air-conditioned (heated and cooled) centre console 8-way power adjustable driver's seat power lumbar support and memory system and 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

