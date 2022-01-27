Menu
2019 RAM 1500

133,626 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic EXPRESS QUAD CAB 4WD

2019 RAM 1500

Classic EXPRESS QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

133,626KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8154910
  Stock #: 41-3961
  VIN: 1C6RR7FG5KS640584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41-3961
  • Mileage 133,626 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

