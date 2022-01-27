$32,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 6 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154910

8154910 Stock #: 41-3961

41-3961 VIN: 1C6RR7FG5KS640584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41-3961

Mileage 133,626 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Seating 6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.