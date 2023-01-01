$63,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9621607
- Stock #: 43-0125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 73,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Windows,Power Driver Seats,Diesel,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,6 Ft Box,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Vehicle Features
