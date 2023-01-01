Menu
2019 RAM 2500

73,777 KM

Details Description Features

$63,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Big Horn

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

73,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621607
  • Stock #: 43-0125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Windows,Power Driver Seats,Diesel,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,6 Ft Box,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Cloth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Spray-in bedliner
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
LED BED LIGHTING
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Capable GPS Antenna Input
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Front Performance-Tuned Shocks Tow Hooks Off-Road Decal Transfer Case Skid Plate Hill Descent Control Rear Performance-Tuned Shocks
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Transfer Case Skid Plate 220-Amp Alternator
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Locking Lower Glove Box For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear D...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake Winter Front Grille Cover To...
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

