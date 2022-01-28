2019 Subaru ASCENT

$44,595 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 2 1 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8242251

8242251 Stock #: 42-0176

42-0176 VIN: 4S4WMAPD1K3439668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,219 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 7 PASSENGER Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation 2nd Row Pwr Window

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.