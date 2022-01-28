Menu
2019 Subaru ASCENT

51,219 KM

Details Features

$44,595

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Limited AWD

Limited AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8242251
  Stock #: 42-0176
  VIN: 4S4WMAPD1K3439668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,219 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
2nd Row Pwr Window

Buy From Home Available

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

