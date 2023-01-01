$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
CONVENIENCE
2019 Subaru Forester
CONVENIENCE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,477 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Partial Leather,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636