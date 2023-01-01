Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Partial Leather,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2019 Subaru Forester

109,477 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

109,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,477 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Power Windows,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Usb,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Partial Leather,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

