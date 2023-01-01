Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

107,362 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9492298
  • Stock #: 42-2603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 2.5i, 7-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

