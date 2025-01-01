Menu
Only 66,001 Miles! This Toyota Corolla Hatchback has a strong Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Manual transmission.*This Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a Bargain with These Options *Lane Departure, Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/65R15, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Engine: 2.0L In-Line 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -includes: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven, direct-injection and 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC).

2019 Toyota Corolla

66,170 KM

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
66,170KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE1K3072526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451519
  • Mileage 66,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 66,001 Miles! This Toyota Corolla Hatchback has a strong Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Manual transmission.*This Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a Bargain with These Options *Lane Departure, Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/65R15, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Engine: 2.0L In-Line 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -includes: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven, direct-injection and 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC).*Visit Us Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
50 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Tires: P195/65R15

Safety

Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)

Interior

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
Heated seats - Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 2.0L In-Line 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam direct-injection and 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S)

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

