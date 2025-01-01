$22,495+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451519
- Mileage 66,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 66,001 Miles! This Toyota Corolla Hatchback has a strong Gas 4cyl 2.0 L engine powering this Manual transmission.*This Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a Bargain with These Options *Lane Departure, Heated Seats - Front, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/65R15, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Engine: 2.0L In-Line 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -includes: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven, direct-injection and 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC).*Visit Us Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636