2019 Toyota Corolla

88,680 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

CE

2019 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,680KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8443284
  • Stock #: 42-0801
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6KC213710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0801
  • Mileage 88,680 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
CD Player
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

