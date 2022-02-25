Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

76,296 KM

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

XSE

2019 Toyota Corolla

XSE

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

76,296KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8451102
  • Stock #: 42-0793
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE7K3002190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0793
  • Mileage 76,296 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

