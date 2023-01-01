$36,995+ tax & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$36,995
- Listing ID: 10486539
- Stock #: 43-1537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 110,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Gas,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Navigation,Tilt,Passenger Power Seat,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control
