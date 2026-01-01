Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Highlander boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Tires: P245/60R18.* This Toyota Highlander Features the Following Options *Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8 display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, satellite roof mounted fin antenna, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice recognition, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes) and SIRI Eyes-Free, Leather Seat Surfaces, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat, Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster, Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), direct ignition system (DIS), electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater, cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and engine stop and start system, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0.

2019 Toyota Highlander

106,999 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
13491278

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDJZRFH4KS578520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 465001
  • Mileage 106,999 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Highlander boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Tires: P245/60R18.* This Toyota Highlander Features the Following Options *Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8" display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, satellite roof mounted fin antenna, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice recognition, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes) and SIRI Eyes-Free, Leather Seat Surfaces, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat, Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster, Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), direct ignition system (DIS), electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater, cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and engine stop and start system, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather seat surfaces

Mechanical

72.5 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

Power Hatch
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Tires: P245/60R18
Lane Departure
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Heated seats - Front
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat driver power lumbar support power driver variable cushion length and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i) Direct Ignition System (DIS) Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i) Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating heavy duty battery starter alternator and h...
Navigation (integrated)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8" display screen EasySpeak 4 USB charging ports audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL) integrated SiriusXM satellite radio 6 speakers multifunctional steering...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 GMC Acadia SLT 33,500 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2025 Mazda CX-5 GT 36,279 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLE Elevation 2.0T for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 GMC Terrain SLE Elevation 2.0T 126,295 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Toyota Highlander