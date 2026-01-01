$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 465001
- Mileage 106,999 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Highlander boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy, Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Tires: P245/60R18.* This Toyota Highlander Features the Following Options *Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: 8" display screen, EasySpeak, 4 USB charging ports,audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, satellite roof mounted fin antenna, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice recognition, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes) and SIRI Eyes-Free, Leather Seat Surfaces, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver power lumbar support, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat, Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster, Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), direct ignition system (DIS), electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i), tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater, cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and engine stop and start system, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-772-3636