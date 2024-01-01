$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
TRENDLINE
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
TRENDLINE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 441227
- Mileage 84,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Trendline 3.6 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
