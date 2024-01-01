Menu
Account
Sign In
Standard SUV 4WD, Trendline 3.6 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

84,100 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

TRENDLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

TRENDLINE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 441227
  • Mileage 84,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Trendline 3.6 4MOTION, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2021 Honda Passport SPORT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Honda Passport SPORT 28,535 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX 23,478 KM $26,595 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 45,260 KM $43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Atlas