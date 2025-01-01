Menu
Account
Sign In
Compact Cars, Execline Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.4 L

2019 Volkswagen Golf

119,683 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Execline

Watch This Vehicle
12137379

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Execline

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,683KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWW57AU1KM004805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, Execline Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.4 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Nissan Frontier SV 19,214 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 22,654 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Honda CR-V Sport 30,653 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf