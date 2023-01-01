Menu
Account
Sign In
Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

73,578 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 10668324
  2. 10668324
  3. 10668324
  4. 10668324
  5. 10668324
  6. 10668324
  7. 10668324
  8. 10668324
  9. 10668324
  10. 10668324
  11. 10668324
  12. 10668324
  13. 10668324
  14. 10668324
  15. 10668324
  16. 10668324
  17. 10668324
  18. 10668324
  19. 10668324
  20. 10668324
  21. 10668324
  22. 10668324
  23. 10668324
  24. 10668324
  25. 10668324
  26. 10668324
  27. 10668324
  28. 10668324
  29. 10668324
  30. 10668324
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,578KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Windows,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Heated Mirrors,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Bluetooth,Abs,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2020 Kia Soul EX for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX 82,122 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L for sale in Cayuga, ON
2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L 170,005 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 46,918 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta