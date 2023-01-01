Menu
2020 Buick Envision

78,080 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Essence

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

78,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605437
  • Stock #: 43-0020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Windows,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Dual Zone,On Star,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Memory Seats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Remote Engine Start
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

