$32,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2020 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9605437
- Stock #: 43-0020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Windows,Gas,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Dual Zone,On Star,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Leather,Abs,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
