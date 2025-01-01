Menu
Account
Sign In
Small Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Sport, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/

2020 Cadillac XT4

51,453 KM

Details Description

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12469006

2020 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYFZFR46LF081350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 450556
  • Mileage 51,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Sport, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 45,498 KM $49,695 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Kia Sportage LX 23,001 KM $35,695 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Cadillac XT5 AWD Luxury for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Cadillac XT5 AWD Luxury 12,248 KM $46,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Cadillac XT4