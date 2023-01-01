$52,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$52,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 56,806 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,On Star,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,5.9 Ft Box,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Premium Audio,Usb,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Power Options
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636