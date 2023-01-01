Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,On Star,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,5.9 Ft Box,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Premium Audio,Usb,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

56,806 KM

Details Description Features

$52,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$52,495

+ taxes & licensing

56,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 56,806 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Gas,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,On Star,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,5.9 Ft Box,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Premium Audio,Usb,Leather,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

$52,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500