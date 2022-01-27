Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

30,949 KM

Details Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS CREW 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8154922
  • Stock #: 42-0002
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEF3LZ100244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0002
  • Mileage 30,949 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

