$54,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4WD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
24,665KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8499458
- Stock #: 42-0694
- VIN: 1GCPYCEF5LZ373914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 42-0694
- Mileage 24,665 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
6 PASSENGER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0