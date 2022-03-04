Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

24,665 KM

Details Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,665KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8499458
  • Stock #: 42-0694
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEF5LZ373914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0694
  • Mileage 24,665 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
6 PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-XXXX

905-772-3636

