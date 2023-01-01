Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,830 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9966419
  • Stock #: 43-0712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,On Star,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,6.5 Ft Box,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

