2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

16,427 KM

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

16,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9971093
  • Stock #: 43-0720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 16,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,4 Door,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Gas,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Steering Audio Controls,On Star,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,5.9 Ft Box,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,A/C Seats,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Premium Audio,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

