2020 Chevrolet Silverado

84,652 KM

Details Features

$63,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2500HD CUSTOM CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8532491
  • Stock #: 42-1075
  • VIN: 1GC4YME76LF219408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1075
  • Mileage 84,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
6 PASSENGER

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

