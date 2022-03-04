Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado

70,249 KM

Details Features

$88,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2500HD LTZ CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

70,249KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8532503
  • Stock #: 42-1074
  • VIN: 1GC4YPEY5LF121173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-1074
  • Mileage 70,249 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Sunroof
Leather upholstery
DIESEL
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

