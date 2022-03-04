Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

18,899 KM

Details Features

$40,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL Ecoboost AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

SEL Ecoboost AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8614652
  2. 8614652
  3. 8614652
  4. 8614652
  5. 8614652
  6. 8614652
  7. 8614652
  8. 8614652
  9. 8614652
  10. 8614652
  11. 8614652
  12. 8614652
  13. 8614652
  14. 8614652
  15. 8614652
  16. 8614652
  17. 8614652
  18. 8614652
  19. 8614652
  20. 8614652
  21. 8614652
  22. 8614652
  23. 8614652
  24. 8614652
  25. 8614652
  26. 8614652
Contact Seller

$40,950

+ taxes & licensing

18,899KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8614652
  • Stock #: 42-1246
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J99LBA52562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,899 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 95,918 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 61,572 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX RES...
 83,999 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory