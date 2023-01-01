$32,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10087341
- Stock #: 43-0997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Navigation,Passenger Power Seat,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Premium Audio,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.