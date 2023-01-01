Menu
2020 Ford Escape

62,204 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

62,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087341
  • Stock #: 43-0997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Cruise,Power Doorlocks,Navigation,Passenger Power Seat,Panoramic,Tilt,Aluminum Rims,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Premium Audio,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and Selectshift w/paddle shifters (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

