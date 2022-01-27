Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

38,187 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8154916
  2. 8154916
  3. 8154916
  4. 8154916
  5. 8154916
  6. 8154916
  7. 8154916
  8. 8154916
  9. 8154916
  10. 8154916
  11. 8154916
  12. 8154916
  13. 8154916
  14. 8154916
  15. 8154916
  16. 8154916
  17. 8154916
  18. 8154916
  19. 8154916
  20. 8154916
  21. 8154916
  22. 8154916
  23. 8154916
  24. 8154916
  25. 8154916
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,187KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8154916
  • Stock #: 41-3786
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G67LUB51426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,187 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 117,209 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 136,569 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 67,467 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory