2020 Ford Explorer
Platinum 4wd
Location
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$62,595
+ taxes & licensing
45,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8154913
- Stock #: 41-3709
- VIN: 1FM5K8HC9LGA74246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,003 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
2nd Row Pwr Window
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
