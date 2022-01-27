Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

45,003 KM

Details Features

$62,595

+ tax & licensing
$62,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum 4wd

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum 4wd

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$62,595

+ taxes & licensing

45,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8154913
  • Stock #: 41-3709
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HC9LGA74246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41-3709
  • Mileage 45,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
7 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
2nd Row Pwr Window

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

