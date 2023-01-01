$52,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2020 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$52,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9609976
- Stock #: 42-2371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 42,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Navigation,Passenger Power Seat,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Hybrid,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,A/C Seats,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay,Front Parking Sensors,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Captains Chairs,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats
Vehicle Features
