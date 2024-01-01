Menu
Account
Sign In
XLT 4WD 3.5L EcoBoost XTR, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

2020 Ford F-150

71,640 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 11432390
  2. 11432390
  3. 11432390
  4. 11432390
  5. 11432390
  6. 11432390
  7. 11432390
  8. 11432390
  9. 11432390
  10. 11432390
  11. 11432390
  12. 11432390
  13. 11432390
  14. 11432390
  15. 11432390
  16. 11432390
  17. 11432390
  18. 11432390
  19. 11432390
  20. 11432390
  21. 11432390
  22. 11432390
  23. 11432390
  24. 11432390
  25. 11432390
  26. 11432390
  27. 11432390
  28. 11432390
  29. 11432390
  30. 11432390
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,640KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 441062
  • Mileage 71,640 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD 3.5L EcoBoost XTR, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Chevrolet Blazer LT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Chevrolet Blazer LT 52,515 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge ST for sale in Cayuga, ON
2019 Ford Edge ST 110,231 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Jeep Cherokee Sport 86,307 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150