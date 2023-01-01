Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

86,584 KM

$43,295

+ tax & licensing
$43,295

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$43,295

+ taxes & licensing

86,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9579700
  • Stock #: 43-0109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 86,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,4 Door,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,On Star,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Dual Zone,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Fact Remote Start,6.5 Ft Box,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Cloth,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

