2020 GMC Terrain

121,078 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE 2WD

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE 2WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,078KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8289768
  • Stock #: 42-0403
  • VIN: 3GKALMEV5LL269663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0403
  • Mileage 121,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

