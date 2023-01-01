Menu
2020 Honda Accord

79,549 KM

Details Description Features

$33,795

+ tax & licensing
$33,795

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Sedan Sport

Sedan Sport

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

+ taxes & licensing

79,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124874
  • Stock #: 43-0628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Power Windows,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Heated Mirrors,Cruise,Air Conditioning,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Dual Zone,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Partial Leather,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

