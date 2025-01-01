Menu
date 2025-01-01

Power Passenger Seat, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. This Honda CR-V has a dependable Turbo Gad 4cyl 1.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Honda CR-V Black Edition AWD | Heated Seats | Leather Seats | Remote Start Has Everything You Want *Adaptive Cruise, Wheels: 19 Black Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R19, Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Hatch, Panoramic Roof, Navigation (integrated), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition, FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access, Keyfob Window Activation, Keyfob Sunroof/Convertible Roof Activation and Keyfob Remote Start, Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Dark Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim, Cruise Control-Steering Assist, Cross Traffic Monitor, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW, Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert, Black Rear Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert.*Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

2020 Honda CR-V

88,419 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

Black Edition AWD | Heated Seats | Leather Seats | Remote Start

13170227

2020 Honda CR-V

Black Edition AWD | Heated Seats | Leather Seats | Remote Start

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,419KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H98LH209725

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451408
  • Mileage 88,419 KM

Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. This Honda CR-V has a dependable Turbo Gad 4cyl 1.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Honda CR-V Black Edition AWD | Heated Seats | Leather Seats | Remote Start Has Everything You Want *Adaptive Cruise, Wheels: 19" Black Aluminum-Alloy, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R19, Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Hatch, Panoramic Roof, Navigation (integrated), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition, FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access, Keyfob Window Activation, Keyfob Sunroof/Convertible Roof Activation and Keyfob Remote Start, Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Dark Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim, Cruise Control-Steering Assist, Cross Traffic Monitor, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW, Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert, Black Rear Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert.*Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

Leather Seats

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Panoramic Roof

Factory remote start

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Cruise Control-Steering Assist

Tires: 235/55R19
Black Rear Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Black Aluminum-Alloy
Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Power Hatch
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Heated seats - Front
Dark Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Navigation (integrated)
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Keyfob Window Activation Keyfob Sunroof/Convertible Roof Activation and Keyfob Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Honda CR-V