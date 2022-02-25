Menu
2020 Honda HR-V

16,812 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

LX AWD

LX AWD

Location

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

16,812KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8375790
  • Stock #: 42-0146
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H31LM101976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,812 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
5 Passenger
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

