2020 Honda HR-V

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 8 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8375790

8375790 Stock #: 42-0146

42-0146 VIN: 3CZRU6H31LM101976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,812 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 5 Passenger Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.