2020 Honda Odyssey

$48,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8242254

8242254 Stock #: 42-0309

42-0309 VIN: 5FNRL6H67LB502147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42-0309

Mileage 50,062 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tilt Steering Column Seating Heated Seats 8 PASSENGER Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Trim Leather upholstery Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.