Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Odyssey

50,062 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 8242254
  2. 8242254
  3. 8242254
  4. 8242254
  5. 8242254
  6. 8242254
  7. 8242254
  8. 8242254
  9. 8242254
  10. 8242254
  11. 8242254
  12. 8242254
  13. 8242254
  14. 8242254
  15. 8242254
  16. 8242254
  17. 8242254
  18. 8242254
  19. 8242254
  20. 8242254
  21. 8242254
  22. 8242254
  23. 8242254
  24. 8242254
  25. 8242254
  26. 8242254
  27. 8242254
  28. 8242254
  29. 8242254
Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,062KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8242254
  • Stock #: 42-0309
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H67LB502147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0309
  • Mileage 50,062 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
8 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 97,824 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV...
 46,662 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 74,925 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory