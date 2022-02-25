$48,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,495
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2020 Honda Odyssey
2020 Honda Odyssey
EX-L 2WD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$48,495
+ taxes & licensing
58,814KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8451111
- Stock #: 42-0252
- VIN: 5FNRL6H62LB502556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 42-0252
- Mileage 58,814 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
8 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
2nd Row Pwr Window
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0