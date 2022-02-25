Menu
2020 Honda Odyssey

58,814 KM

Details Features

$48,495

+ tax & licensing
$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L 2WD

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L 2WD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

58,814KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8451111
  • Stock #: 42-0252
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H62LB502556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42-0252
  • Mileage 58,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Heated Seats
8 PASSENGER
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sunroof
rear air
Leather upholstery
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
2nd Row Pwr Window

