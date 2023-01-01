$39,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Passport
Touring
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,565 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Power Sunroof,Heated Mirrors,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,4 Door,Gas,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Navigation,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Passenger Power Seat,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,A/C Seats,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
