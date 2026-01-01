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Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, 3.5 L - V6

2020 Honda Passport

68,807 KM

Details Description Features

$36,595

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Honda Passport

EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13982661

2020 Honda Passport

EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 13982661
  2. 13982661
  3. 13982661
  4. 13982661
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$36,595

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,807KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF8H59LB501037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, 3.5 L - V6

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2020 Honda Passport EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Honda Passport EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats 68,807 KM $36,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX

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905-772-3636

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$36,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Honda Passport