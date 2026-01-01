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2020 Honda Passport
EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats
2020 Honda Passport
EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$36,595
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
68,807KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF8H59LB501037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,807 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, 3.5 L - V6
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2020 Honda Passport EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats 68,807 KM $36,595 + tax & lic
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$36,595
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2020 Honda Passport